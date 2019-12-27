Nigerian Man Returns Home Unannounced, Disguises As Santa To Surprise His Mum After Spending Many Years Abroad (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
The man while surprising his family
The man while surprising his family

A new video has hit the internet capturing the heartwarming moment a Nigerian man returned back to the country unannounced while disguising as a Santa in order to surprise his mum after spending many years abroad.

In the video, the mum and younger siblings were taken by the surprise when he entered into the house dressed like a Santa.

Read Also: Pastor Tackles MFM’s Olukoya Over Christmas Unbiblical Comment

The mum who couldn’t believe her eyes then gave him a tight hug on realizing that it was her son that was disguised as the Santa.

Watch the video below:

0

You may also like

Bishop Feb Idahosa’s American Wife, Laurie Speaks On Their 15yr Marriage

He Is As Fine As Idris Elba, But 5 Things Would Let You Know If The Brotha Is Marriage Material

5 Ways To Identify A Guy Who Is An Emotional PSYCHOPATH

36-Year-Old Graduate Missing After Receiving N500,000

8 Things You Shouldn’t Share on Social Media

8 Things You Shouldn’t Share on Social Media

Samsung Introduces Bottom-Mounted Freezer Refrigerator

Bishop Oyedepo Clocks 58 Today, Danny Young Celebrates Birthday Too

Relationships – Can True Love Happen Twice?

Solange Knowles Wears Babatunde Cap To New York Fashion Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *