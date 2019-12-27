Nigerian Man Returns Home Unannounced, Disguises As Santa To Surprise His Mum After Spending Many Years Abroad (Video)

A new video has hit the internet capturing the heartwarming moment a Nigerian man returned back to the country unannounced while disguising as a Santa in order to surprise his mum after spending many years abroad.

In the video, the mum and younger siblings were taken by the surprise when he entered into the house dressed like a Santa.

The mum who couldn’t believe her eyes then gave him a tight hug on realizing that it was her son that was disguised as the Santa.

Watch the video below: