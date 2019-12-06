Nigerian Men Are Horny And Can Sexually Assault You – Mr Jollof Warns Cardi B About Twerking

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has taken to his page to share a video of himself reacting to the news of American rapper Cardi B being in the country.

In the video, Mr Jollof sent out a warning to the mom of one asking that she is careful as the men here are horny and will sexually assault her if she is not careful.

His post has since gotten many talking and asking why he would think it is okay to say such.

Watch the video below;