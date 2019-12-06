Nigerian Men Are Horny And Can Sexually Assault You – Mr Jollof Warns Cardi B About Twerking

by Temitope Alabi
Mr Jollof
Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof

Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has taken to his page to share a video of himself reacting to the news of American rapper Cardi B being in the country.

In the video, Mr Jollof sent out a warning to the mom of one asking that she is careful as the men here are horny and will sexually assault her if she is not careful.

Read Also: “We Are In The Mother Fucking Nigeria, No Light, Says Cardi B As She Arrives Lagos (Video)

His post has since gotten many talking and asking why he would think it is okay to say such.

Watch the video below;

 

