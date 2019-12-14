Nigerian Model Shares Photos As She Celebrates 1 Year Of Surviving Fire Incident

by Temitope Alabi
Kourtney George
Kourtney George

A Nigerian model has taken to social media to share photos from when she was involved in a fire incident and celebrated 1 year surviving the incident.

The young lady whose name is Kourtney George disclosed that she has been too scared to post photos writing;

Read Also: Woman, Baby Roasted In Onitsha Tanker Fire Incident

“13-12-2018 was the worst day of my life
1 year after and I’m stronger than ever.
CHILD OF GRACE
Been too scared to post the pictures on here but I really don’t care about what anyone says. I’m super grateful that it’s not a funeral post. Thank God for preserving my life, finally made the video explaining my awful experience as a burns victim I’d be posting it before the year ends.”

Kourtney George
Kourtney George
Tags from the story
fire, Kourtney George
0

You may also like

For Women – What You Should Know About Birth Defects

Fashion: Tips on Choosing the Right Eyeshadow for You

7 Advice From Ladies That Put Men Off

Oh No! Single Ladies – When 7 Women Say To One Man “Let Us All Marry You”

Survey: 37% Of Women Walk Home Barefoot Because Of High Heels

Washington Firefighter Fired For Sending Christian Messages Using Department Email

Cheating – Does Your Man Have A Wandering Eye? Find Out Why…

How Much Physical Contact Is Appropriate on a Date?

Oluwanishola Ogudu, Wizkid’s Baby Mama Is Slaying Hard & We Are Loving It!

Oluwanishola Ogudu, Wizkid’s Baby Mama Is Slaying Hard & We Are Loving It!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *