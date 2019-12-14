Nigerian Model Shares Photos As She Celebrates 1 Year Of Surviving Fire Incident

A Nigerian model has taken to social media to share photos from when she was involved in a fire incident and celebrated 1 year surviving the incident.

The young lady whose name is Kourtney George disclosed that she has been too scared to post photos writing;

“13-12-2018 was the worst day of my life

1 year after and I’m stronger than ever.

CHILD OF GRACE

Been too scared to post the pictures on here but I really don’t care about what anyone says. I’m super grateful that it’s not a funeral post. Thank God for preserving my life, finally made the video explaining my awful experience as a burns victim I’d be posting it before the year ends.”