Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th December 2019

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has condemned the invasion of a federal court by the Department of State Services (DSS) to rearrest Omoyele Sowore last Friday. Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement, was rearrested within the premises of a federal high court in Abuja barely 24 hours after he was released, having spent 124 days in detention. However, Akeredolu, totally condemned the action of the country’s secret service police, saying if things are left unchecked, a time will come when lawyers will be arrested right in a judge’s sitting.

Femi Falana(SAN), popular human rights lawyer, has revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) has sent a delegation to the court on Monday to apologise for invading court premises. Falana, counsel to Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of SaharaReporters said this at the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting event in Lagos.

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says although he has being a victim of ”hate news”, he will never support the hate speech bill which will limit freedom of speech. The renowned author said this on Monday while speaking at a summit to mark the United Nations International Anti- Corruption Day in Abuja.

An unnamed young woman has narrated how she was severally sexually abused by four neighbours for seven years. The lady, while narrating her ordeal on Monday, December 9, before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, said Taofeeq Alabi(49) a driver and Andrew Igwe, a dry cleaner(31) respectively, were two of the culprits. The other two defendants, Babatunde Green and Babatunde Andrew, are said to be currently at large.

The immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must show that there are no ”sacred cows” in the fight against corruption. The former INEC chairman said this on Monday while reviewing a book launched by the EFCC in Abuja. The launch of the book entitled, ‘curbing electoral spending’ was to mark the 2019 international anti-corruption day organised by the commission in collaboration with the Nigeria Shippers Council, maritime and transport stakeholders.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto Area Command says it has intercepted 640 cartons of dangerous and unapproved sex enhancement drugs with the duty paid value of N914.8 million. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Magaji Mailafiya. According to the spokesperson, the aphrodisiacs, otherwise known as “lady killer or AK47” were arrested following a tip-off along Illela-Kware road on the 24th of November.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to guaranteeing the promotion and protection of human rights, respect for the rule of law and sanctity of human lives. The president said this in Abuja Sunday night during the 2019 National Human Rights awards ceremony. The president was represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Dayo Akpata.

Boboye Oyeyemi, corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has warned commercial drivers not to transport corps members leaving orientation camp from 6 pm. Oyeyemi, issued the warning during the FRSC end-of-the-year meeting with transport union stakeholders, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The FRSC holds the meeting usually in preparation for the end of the year activities. One of the aims of the meeting is to see how vehicular accidents can be reduced during festive periods.

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has sought forgiveness from members of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who may be aggrieved by any of his actions in the past to forgive him. Fayose reportedly pleaded for forgiveness in his Afao-Ekiti home during a peace meeting he convened with party members across the 16 local government areas of the state.

