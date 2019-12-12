Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th December 2019

The electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have announced another collapse of the national electricity grid, following the industrial action by electricity workers.

This wouldn’t be the first time the national electricity grid in 2019, as several collapsed had worsen the electricity situation of the country.

President Muhammadu BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has announced the country will begin issuing visas on arrival for all African nationals.

Buhari announced the plan while attending a peace and development summit in Egypt.

The change in visa policy by Nigeria comes on back of the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, a treaty seeking to establish a continent-wide marketplace with increased trade and freer movement among its major pillars.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, as a near-genius and one of the best persons to work with.

The former president said this when he paid a surprise visit to the governor at the government house, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

El-Rufai served in the first as director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and later as minister for federal capital territory (FCT) during Obasanjo two-term administration.

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has written a letter to Adams Oshiomhole, APC National chairman, telling him that he would rather focus on the job of being a minister rather than contesting in Akwa Ibom Northwest senatorial rerun scheduled for January 2020.

Akpabio had headed to the court to challenge the victory of Chris Ekpeyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defeated him during the February poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has said that his duties as presidential spokespersons do not concern family matters.

Adesina said this while commenting on the accusations Aisha, the president’s wife, made against Garba Shehu, his colleague on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.

This was said in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbindiyan in the statement accused Buhati of handing over the control of the government to a cabal.

The statement was in reaction to a statement by Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, wherein she accused Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, collaborating with Mamman Daura, to undermine her.

The senate president, Ahmed Lawan has said that Nigerians see senators as bad people because they (Nigerians) hardly understand them (senators).

The senate president said this on Tuesday while reiterating that the Senate will continue to do things that would improve the level of trust between them and Nigerians.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), on Wednesday scored the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states as peaceful.

Speaking at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja, Adamu described the polls as “relatively peaceful”.

Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani on Wednesday declared that he will be back in the country’s political scene in 2023.

The former lawmaker said this at his residence in Kaduna, when he was conferred an award of excellence for his outstanding performance and generosity to the service of humanity by Sabon Garin Nassarawa Elders’ Forum.

Why I Stopped Counselling President Buhari: Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason behind his stop in the constant criticism of the president.

The popular critic expressed that he has been queried on the reason he has stopped criticising the President by his followers.

He pointed out that for over four years since he began criticising the president, he has failed to improve, hence he is now concentrating on the followers of the President.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the decision to allow other African nationals come into Nigeria before issuing visa.

President Buhari revealed this new foreign policy at a summit for African leaders in Abuja on Wednesday. This has led to commendations from African leaders for the President.

Reacting to this news, the former lawmaker expressed that it is a welcome development, considering that the founding fathers of Africa envisioned having a united Africa.