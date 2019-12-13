Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th December 2019

Kaduna State Governor El-rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State Governor has described Kaduna-Abuja highway as the safest road in Nigeria.

The governor said that no case of kidnapping or security threat has occurred on Kaduna-Abuja highway in the last two and a half months.

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the most democratic president he has seen in his life.

He made the disclosure while fielding questions from state house correspondents shortly after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, 12th December.

President Muhammadu BuhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has announced the country will begin issuing visas on arrival for all African nationals.

Buhari announced the plan while attending a peace and development summit in Egypt.

The change in visa policy by Nigeria comes on back of the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, a treaty seeking to establish a continent-wide marketplace with increased trade and freer movement among its major pillars.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given states until 31st December to implement the new minimum wage.

According to the labour union, it will not “guarantee industrial peace and harmony in states which fail to conclude negotiations” that fail to implement the N30,000 new national minimum wage by that date.

This was disclosed in a communique jointly signed by Ayuba Wabba, NLC president; Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC general secretary; and Abdulrafiu Adeniji, national chairperson, Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (Trade Union Side), on Thursday.

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a viral video clip reportedly released by Boko Haram insurgents which showed Nigerian soldiers being killed helplessly.

According to the army, the video was doctored and released by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that the incident didn’t happen in Nigeria.

In a statement by Sagir Musa, army spokesman, he said preliminary investigation showed the video was a tool of propaganda released by IPOB.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed has called for the amendment of the country’s constitution to accommodate some of the peculiarities of the Shari’a law.

The CJN said this on Wednesday while declaring open the 20th Annual Judges Conference at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria Faculty of Law’s Moot Court.

Tanko, who represented by Justice Muhammad Danjuma, Grand Khadi of Niger State, said the implementation…

Lauretta Onochie, Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has fired back at a Nigerian who confronted her on Twitter.

Onochie had defended Buhari, following an editorial by Punch newspaper on Wednesday to henceforth refer to the president as “General Muhammadu Buhari” in their publications over allegations on human rights abuse and disobedience to rule of law.

Although the National Union of Electricity E Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike action which it embarked upon on Wednesday, Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure at the blackout being experienced in the country.

The NUEE embarked on the strike action in order to call for the settlement of unresolved claims after the privatization of the power sector by the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

The presidency has stated that the Nigerian government is not answerable to the UK and US following the accusation of human rights abuse from the European Union as regards the handling of Omoyele Sowore(convener of Revolution Now).

According to Femi Adesina who spoke on behalf of the presidency during a live television program on Channels television tagged ‘Politics Today’, the European Union has its own problems which require attention.

“We are not answerable to the US, the UK or the EU. We are Nigeria, a sovereign country. Those countries and entities have issues of their own. Let them deal with their issues. Let Nigeria also deal with her internal issues. We are not answerable to them.”