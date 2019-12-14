Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th December 2019

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has dismissed a suit filed by the leader of the

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over allegations of torture, assault, inhuman treatment and the violation of his property rights by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Dupe Atoki, leading a three-man panel, while delivering judgement held that Kanu had failed to prove the claims and dismissed the request for compensation.

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has revealed that Abubakar Malami,attorney-general of the federation (AGF), sacked the prosecution team handling the case Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.

This comes after the invasion of the court by the Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday.

Sowore was rearrested by the DSS on Thursday, less than 24 hours later after he

Aisha Buhari has voiced out that she does not have a bed-time conversation with her husband, President Buhari and as such her only means is to keep talking on media.

Speaking during a feature on ‘Journalists Hangout’ on Television Continental(TVC), she revealed that this is so because of the busy schedule of the president.

The Chairman of All Progressives

Congress, Osun State Chapter, Adegboyega Famodun, says the South West must produce Nigeria’s President after the administration of President Muhammad

This was disclosed by Famodun in Osogbo, Osun State, while responding to questions from newsmen during a News-Point programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalist.

He said: “The North has had enough. South West should be allowed to produce the next president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has charged the National Assembly to defend and uphold the supremacy of the law in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker’s charge is coming following the recent invasion of the Department of State Security of a Federal High Court to arrest former presidential candidate cum activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The case of Omoyele Sowore with the Department of State Services (DSS) has been taken over by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

This was disclosed by Umar Gwandu, special assistant to the attorney-general on media, in a statement on Friday.

According to him, Dayo Apata, solicitor-general of the federation, on behalf of the AGF sent a letter to Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the DSS, on

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from claims by the Nigerian army that it was responsible for doctoring a video wherein Boko Haram insurgents were seen killing Nigerian soldiers.

The group, therefore, urged the army not to “drag” it into its “pitiful plight” in the fight against Boko Haram.

IPOB was accused by the army of doctoring the video to use it as a tool for propaganda, and that the incident did not happen in Nigeria.