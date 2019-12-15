Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th December 2019

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has urged Niger, Togo, and Republic of Benin customers to pay $9 million outstanding power bills

Usman Mohammed, managing director of TCN, while speaking in Abuja started that these countries can not be allowed to cheat Nigeria.

Governor Yari and Oshiomhole

Kabir Marafa, a former lawmaker has accused some governors of plotting to replace Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with AbdulAziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara state.

The former senator made the allegations while speaking with journalists in Zamfara state. According to Marafa, the intention of these governors is to take control of the structures of the ruling party.

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has bragged that he was born an actor and a politician while calling on government to tap into the entertainment industry.

Melaye, represented Kogi West in the red chambers in the 8th National Assembly and briefly during the ninth assembly before he lost his seat to Sam Adeyemi after a supplementary poll.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists during the premiere of ‘Lemonade’ a movie he featured prominently in.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has condemned comments credited to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, wherein he was advocating for the amendment of the constitution, to accommodate Sharia Law.

CJN Tanko was said to have made the call during his keynote speech at the 20th Annual Judges Conference at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on Wednesday.

However, CAN while reacting in a statement on Saturday by Evang. Kwamkur Vondip, CAN’s National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, described the…

A professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, Jerome Elusiyan was on reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The deceased lecturer was said to have been the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, before his death in Edo State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has marked properties belonging to Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was recently convicted for possible forfeiture to the Federal Government.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson on Saturday.

According to the commission, the move was to ensure that the properties were not dissipated after Justice Muhammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos…

Amina Mohammed, a Nigerian diplomat and deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, has been named by Forbes among the world’s 100 most powerful women in 2019.

The prominent US business magazine said the women in this group took leadership positions in government, business, philanthropy, and media, and were trailblazers in their field.

Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo state, has urged police officers in the command to shun dubious acts and carry out their duties with the fear of God.

The Commissioner said this on Friday evening while speaking during a dinner and award presentation ceremony held at the state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The Imo State Police Command has debunked reports that popular musician, Duncan Mighty, had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

According to police, the musician was arrested by operatives of the command over allegations of fraud. Duncan Mighty’s friend and billionaire club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, had raised an alarm earlier on Instagram that the singer had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Anthony Okogie, a former Catholic archbishop of Lagos, has said that the country is now fully back to the era of military dictatorship, following the incessant disobedience of court orders and abuse of human rights.

The former archbishop said this in a statement on Friday, while describing the leaders of the country as being distant from the citizens…