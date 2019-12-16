Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th December 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised youths in the country to stay and salvage the cause of their motherland. The president, who was represented by Suleiman Raman-Yusuf, the deputy executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said this during the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

“It is high time that universities took more proactive roles in ensuring that graduands perform more meaningfully in the world of works,” he said.

Kassim Afegbua, spokesman of former Nigerian head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has dismissed rumours that the former Nigerian ruler has passed away. Social media had been agog earlier with rumour that IBB had died following a report of an online news platform. However, in a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson said the former head of state is alive and bubbling.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has described himself as the ‘he Goat’ of Edo politics while receiving pastor Osagie Ize Iyanmu, a new APC defectee from PDP. Speaking with journalists shortly after receiving Iyanmu, he further debunked rumour that he has been placed under house arrest.

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he didn’t teach Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy Philip Shaibu, how to lose election. Oshiohmole was reacting to a statement by the governor and his deputy that he (Oshiomhole) taught them all they know and are practicing, including fighting against godfatherism.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has debunked rumours going around that he has decamped to the All Progressives Congress. The former minister pointed out that he will rather die than join the current ruling party that he described as a rat-infested sinking ship. He expressed that regardless of the situation, he is committed to opposing the APC for the rest of his life rather than joining them.

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka has warned political leaders to stay away from cultism. According to him, some politicians join different secret societies just to get protection and succeed in politics.

He said, “If any of you is in any secret society, you had better come out of it before it is too late. You don’t need such things. Those who join them never enjoy their last days. You are never protected.

Spac Nation(a church headed by Tobi Adegboyega in the UK) is currently under scrutiny over allegations regarding their mode of fundraising. According to the UK’s Charity Commission who confirmed the probe, the church has been accused of forcing members to sell their blood and taking loans which are allegedly used to pay for its pastor’s expensive lifestyle.

Reno Omokri, popular social media activist has commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad over the call for Sharia to be included in the constitution of Nigeria. The CJN’s call for the inclusion of Sharia provisions has led to widespread criticism from different quarters in the country.