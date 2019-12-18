Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th December 2019

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill which seeks to provide a single term of six years for president and governors in the country.

According to the bill, there will also be an unlimited tenure of six years for members of the national assembly and state houses of assembly.

However, the bill, which was sponsored by John Dyegh from Benue state, was rejected after it was called up for second reading during plenary on Tuesday.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says he cannot watch idly sit as President Muhammadu Buhari’s government “ruin the future of Nigerians” with his $29.6

billion loan request

The former president said this aftet Buhari had requested the senate to approve the loan, as oil earnings can no longer meet the country’s financial needs.

Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, through his counsel has filed a bail application pending his appeal against his jail sentence.

Kalu is asking the court to grant him a post-conviction bail on grounds of his failing health.

Kalu was recently convicted by a federal high court in Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he thanks God for soaring his life as he clocks 77 today, December 17th.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon, Buhari, who is currently leading the country, and on his second term said he will continue to serve with dedication and integrity.

Chairman of Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East says enacting Social Media regulation law in the country is a matter of urgency.

The lawmaker cited the rumoured death of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida over the weekend, as a good reason to enact the proposed Social Media Bill which he sponsored.

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear to politicians intending to contest elective positions in 2023, that none of them will use his name to canvass for votes.

The president, therefore, advised them to work hard as he will not allow anyone to use his name for soliciting votes.

The Upper Legislative chamber on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to explain the reason for the free visa entry policy which was recently introduced.

Aregbesola will appear before its committees on Interior, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters — alongside the Comptroller – General of Nigerian Immigration Service ( NIC) Mohammad Babandede, who was also summoned.

A faction of the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, to resign.

Describing the role played by Oshiomhole in the crisis rocking the state, the faction, said he lacks the moral authority to lead the party.

The federal lawmakers have approved the sum of N37 billion for theñ renovation of the National Assembly complex and N1 billion for the amendment of the constitution.

Making the disclosure to newsmen, Dr. Rawlings Agada, the National Assembly Director of Information, said the National Assembly building is in shambles and wondered if the said sum would even be enough.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed how he was defrauded of the sum of N3.1 million by a Yahoo Boy, currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malik Wakili, the suspected yahoo boy was docked at the Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly impersonating Fashola, the former Lagos state governor.

Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police, revealed on Monday that the police force arrested 6,531 high-profile suspects in various operations in 2019.

Mohammed while speaking at the end of the year conference of senior police officers in Abuja, on Monday, said armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and murder made up the list of suspects.