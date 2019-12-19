Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th December 2019

Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha has dismissed a newspaper report quoting him as confirming the death of his colleague, Benjamin Uwajumogu.

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Benjamin Uwajumogu, was reported dead by a Nigerian daily on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jigawa state government has revealed that a bidding process for the construction of 95 mosques across the state will soon be opened.

Meanwhile, the state has more than 800,000 out of school children, and according to a survey by the Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN), those out-of-school children are between the age of 3 and 18.

The election of Seyi Makinde as the governor of Oyo state was on Wednesday upheld by the Supreme Court.

Makinde was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) as the winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu were dissatisfied with the outcome of the Guber election and theredoee headed to the tribunal – seeking for Makinde’s victory to be upturned.

Wife of the Minister of Labour, Dr Evelyn Ngige, has been sworn-in alongside nine others as new Permanent Secretaries on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, recently announced that President Buhari had approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has been summoned by the house of representatives to explain claims that some lawmakers embezzle funds meant for constituency projects.

The green chamber summoned the ICPC boss after John Dyegh from Benue state introduced a motion during Tuesday’s plenary session.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said unlike many former leaders of the country, his principal is not a thief.

He added also that the country would have been better had Buhari’s military regime lasted longer than it did.

The presidential aide made this known in an article in which he celebrated Buhari’s birthday on Tuesday which he shared on his Facebook page.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the rejection of the six-year single term for presidents, governors by the house of representatives.

According to the former vice president, adopting the method would have prevented election rigging by “desperate” incumbents.

Some Nigerians have taken turns to call out Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson for saying Nigeria would have been a better country if Buhari’s 1983-1985 military regime lasted longer.

Adesina, in an article celebrating the

president’s birthday which was shared on his Facebook account on Tuesday said Buhari’s regime led Nigeria on the right path “till forces of reaction struck, and we were back to worse than square one.

A passenger of Air Peace airline has been sentenced to two weeks in prison by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos, for smoking on board.

The passenger was said to have been caught smoking by Adewale Oyebade, a flight attendant while carrying out safety checks during the flight