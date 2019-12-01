‘Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st December 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Sunday, 1st December.

Many Nigerian Twitter users have thrown mud at Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari for declaring her support for proposed social media bill. Speaking on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, the First Lady said China has been able to control the use of social media by its 1.3 billion population and sees no reason why Nigerian can’t.

Tope Akinola made headlines recently after killing her two-day-old granddaughter because she didn’t like the child’s father. Akinola, 47, was arrested by the Ogun state police command for poisoning her granddaughter in Ogun state with insecticide.

An official of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, identified as Ola Oyesina has reportedly died after being attacked by an angry mob around Igamu area of Lagos State. According to report, the victim was attacked around 5.pm last Saturday during the course of sanitising Iganmu-Sifax area of gridlock.

The supplementary poll for Kogi West Senatorial District held today, November 30th, as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC). The battle is between Smart Adeyemi of All Progressives Congress(APC) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). In a tweet on Saturday, Melaye thanked members of his constituency for voting for him but alleged that results have already been prepared even before the commencement of the poll.

The Ogun State government says it will to lock up houses without toilet facilities and arrest the landlords to face punishment. This comes after an outbreak of cholera hit Abule-Otun, Lafenwa, Kuto and Idi-Aba areas of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, killing five persons. According to Dr Adesanya Ayunde, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s directive takes effect from this week.

Omoba Deborah who was alleged to have been hit by a bullet from a helicopter which hovered around Lokoja, Kogi state during the November 16 governorship election is said to be fighting for her life. The 23-year-old woman is presently at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja with a bullet still lodged in her body, according to reports. Deborah was said to be sleeping at her home at the pastorium of the Apostolic Church headquarters, Ajara quarters Lokoja, when she was hit by a stray bullet.

As results from various polling units across Kogi West senatorial district following the supplementary poll come in one after the other, Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is already taking the lead. His main contender for the senatorial position for the district, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has already alleged that the results were prepared before the election. Adeyemi was leading with over 20,000 votes before the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) declared the election inconclusive.

The Republic of Benin has been accused unrepentant about importing prohibited goods for ultimate dumping into Nigeria’s market in spite of the partial border closure order. The accusation was made by Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture when he appeared on a live programme on TV Continental. Regrettably, the signs out there are not positive in the sense that in the last few weeks, the number of seizures that have been made does not show that our neighbours are in a hurry to comply with Nigeria,” NAN quoted him to have said.

