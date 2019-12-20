Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th December 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that it has become important for the country to have “Orderly, disciplined and modern police officers” because the Nigeria Police Force remains the critical pillar of Nigeria’s domestic security agenda.

The president said this in Kano while commissioning 624 Cadets of the Regular Course Two of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where he served as the Special Guest of Honour.

The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti state on Thursday accused former governor, Ayodele Fayose of selling the party secretariat to himself by proxy. The opposition party threatened to sue Fayose, in a deepening crisis within the party.

The party said the secretariat, which was a collective property of PDP members was allegedly sold by the former governor to one of his cronies without the knowledge of the State Working Committee (SWC).

Popular musician and former House of Representatives candidate, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has accused members of the National Assembly of having no conscience.

The music entertainer, via his Twitter handle on Thursday, reacted to the recent approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly.

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) worldwide has urged Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the group, Kanu should apologise to the president for constantly insulting his personality and administration.

In a statement signed by the President-General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary-General, Casmir Irekamba and made available to newsmen by the acting Publicity Secretary, Prince Asobi Onyemike, on the occasion of President Buhari’s 77th birthday, the group said:

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina for saying that Nigeria would have been better if Buhari’s military regime had lasted longer.

The statement from the media aide of the President has generated mixed reactions on social media. Mocking the statement, the former minister pointed out that the media aide to the president also believes that the world will be a better place if Adolf Hitler had won the second world war.

A former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has returned to the country from Dubai. The former AGF who landed in Nigeria at the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport on Thursday afternoon was whisked away from the foot of the aircraft by security operatives and taken to the office of INTERPOL in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adoke is facing charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering with respect to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 to Shell and ENI.