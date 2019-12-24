Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th December 2019

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) has replied the Minister of Information Lai Muhammad for saying their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky is detained for crime, not religion offence.

In a press statement signed by the

group’s spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa in Kano on Monday, it accused Buhari’s government of killing thousands of unarmed citizens and burying them in mass graves.

According to reports, former governorship candidate, Abiodun Akinlade, of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the March governorship election in Ogun State, has announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming few days after the Supreme Court upheld the election of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Ogun State.

Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state to spend Christmas will prison as a federal high court in Lagos has dismissed the bail application he filed.

Kalu, the senator representing Abia north, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on December 5, 2019, over money laundering, however, he had approached the court seeking bail on grounds of ill health.

Kalu, in the bail application filed on December 17, said he is battling “serious health issues that the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle, ” and that he wouldn’t be able to serve the interest of his constituents in prison.

Director of Information, National Assembly Abuja, Rawlings Agada has said that contrary to popular belief, the budgeted N37 billion, approved for the renovation of the National assembly complex may not be enough for the work.

The approval of the whopping sum for renovation work on the complex and another N1 billion for constitutional amendment by lawmakers last Tuesday had sparked public outcry.

Seriake Dickson, outgoing Governor of Bayelsa State has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state of playing a pivotal role in the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Bayelsa State during the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The governor was reacting to recent comments made by the Rivers State governor, against the Ijaw monarch and Amayanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus Princewill, and the Ijaw people in Rivers.

Seriake described Wike’s statement as childish, unguarded and unbecoming of a leader.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the national identification number(NIN) will henceforth be compulsory for sim registration.

According to NCC in a statement, the SIM registration exercise will help with the adoption of technology to improve security in the country.

“In line with the federal government’s directive, the commission is collaborating with the National Identity Management Commission towards the implementation of the mandatory use of national …

Owner of Nairabet sports betting company and member of House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has reacted to the arrest of his friend and colleague Shina Peller.

Mr Peller, a member of the House of Reps was said to have been arrested and detained by the Police at Maroko police station, Lagos — where he had gone to bail his customers that were arrested.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board have announced that the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination would be held between March 14 and April 4.

The examination board revealed that an optional mock examination for candidates will take place on February 18, 2020.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has alleged that Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, had finalised plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but was blocked by Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum.

Wike said this while speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers, on Monday, adding that the outgoing governor worked with the ruling APC in order to forestall any issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when he leaves office in 2020.