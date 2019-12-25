Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th December 2019

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, has explained why wants Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, to resolve the differences between them.

The governor said after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, that the two parties have shown interest resolving the issues between them.Fayemi, who is a member of the committee chaired by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, to intervene in the ongoing crisis in the state said;

As Christians around the World celebrate gear up to celebrate Christmas on Wednesday, 25th December, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent out his goodwill message to Nigeria.

Buhari in his message enjoined all compatriots to shun all actions that negate the purpose of the season…

Former Nigerian president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has condemned the attack on his Otueke, Bayelsa country home by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday. The former president was said not to be at the Bayelsa home when the gunmen struck.

Jetting into the home to personally access the situation himself, he condoled with the families of the slain army officers who were on duty at the time.

PDP) chieftain, has reacted to the directive of the federal government calling for the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore(publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of Revolution Now) and Dasuki Sambo(a former National security adviser).

Fani Kayode in his reaction thanked God as well as Donald Trump(American President)for the FG move.

House of Representatives member and owner of popular Lagos nightclub Quilox, Shina Peller has finally broken his silence following his arrest a few hours ago.

Peller was arrested for allegedly mobilising thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state. Breaking his silence, Peller thanked everyone for the out-pour of love and support and stated that he is fine and in good spirit.

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has raised the alarm that at least one soldier was killed, another injured and one other abducted as unknown gunmen attacked the Otueke home of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on Tuesday morning.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, 24th December.

The minister of Justice and Attorney general of the federation Abubakar Malami has released a statement saying that the federal government has ordered the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore(convener of RevolutionNow) and Sambo Dasuki (a former national security adviser), The Nations report.

The two defendants are enjoined to

observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.