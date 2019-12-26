Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th December 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to live peacefully and shun religion violence.

Speaking during a lecture on tolerance between Christians and Muslims in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he added that the two religions are the same and not different in any way.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that he hopes that history will be kind to him and Nigerians.

The president said this while reiterating his commitment to abide by the constitution of the country, by which he was sworn into office.

Speaking when he received residents of Abuja led by Muhammad Bello, minister of federal capital territory (FCT) during the traditional Christmas Day homage, Buhari said his government would continue to do its best to utilise national resources to rebuild the country.

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo, has reportedly rejected Christmas gifts from Edo State Government.

This was revealed by Crusoe Osagie, spokesperson to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in a statement in Benin on Wednesday. He said the conventional Christmas presents which are usually given to former Edo governors were sent to Oshiomhole but they were turned back.

Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), says he holds nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari following his long years in detention.

Speaking during a radio interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service, shortly after he was released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), he said he had no comment to pass to the government.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to apologise to recently released Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

The former APC chieftain said this while reacting to the release of both Sowore and Dasuki through a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.Frank thanked the senators of the United States of America and the American government for putting pressure on the federal government to release the Dasuki and Sowore.

Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, says Nigeria will be isolated by the international community if the federal government continues to disobey court orders.Ababribe, said this on Tuesday while reacting to the release of Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist, and Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA).

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has said that the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters Publisher, was not because he is a journalist. The presidential spokesperson said this in response to the depiction by foreign media that the publisher of Sahara Reporters and a journalist was detained by the Nigerian government. This comes after Sowore was released following a directive from Abubakar Malami, minister of justice, on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by Uchenna Awom, his media adviser, Abaribe described the released of both citizens as “encouraging” but urged FG to do the same to other detainees in compliance with court orders.