Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th December 2019

President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has dismissed claims that cabals are powerful people controlling President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Shehu said cabals are respectable Nigerians who deserve because they have achieved a lot.

The presidential spokesperson said, “A lot of people who are being dragged into this cabal thing, they are respectable Nigerians who have achieved a lot for themselves and for the nation. They are not there as hungry people who are there to grab things for themselves. ”

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, says the party will soon commence its search for the most qualified person to run as it’s candidate in the 2023 Presidential election.

The BoT Chairman who made this known while speaking with newsmen said that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s former Candidate of the Party in the last general election, can contest if he wishes to.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has received some accolades from the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday for being their pride.

According to them, the Kano state governor represents their political pride because of the development initiatives being implemented by his government.

The APC governors, in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, joined Ganduje to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has signed two Executive Orders, with one setting free six inmates at different prisons. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu’s Media Aide said in a statement that the governor also commuted death sentences of three convicted inmates to life imprisonment. The two Orders – Executive Commutation of Death Sentence Order and Executive Grant of Clemency Order – signed by the governor on Christmas day are expected to take immediate effect.

Popular lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN) has responded to an attack from the presidency regarding his claims on President Muhammadu Buhari’s “third term agenda”.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson while reacting to Falana’s claim on Buhari’s third term agenda, described it as fake news, saying Buhari will not be a candidate in any presidential election in Nigeria after his second term.

Sa’ad Abubakar, the sultan of Sokoto, has dismissed the claim by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria.

This was in reaction to CAN’s support for the inclusion of Nigeria in the list of nations that tolerate religious persecution by the United States.

In a statement by Adebayo Oladeji, special assistant on media and communications to Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, he said that the alleged killing and alienation of Christians in key political appointments was open for a to see.

“All the key appointments that are being made since the second term of the President began, follow the same blueprint. These are facts and they are violations of some portions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has responded to claims by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, that Christians in the country suffer no form of persecution. Following CAN’s support for the US listing Nigeria among countries that tolerate religious persecution — The Sultan of Sokoto while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course in Kano, had said CAN be wrong.