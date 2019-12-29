Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th December 2019

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida(IBB), rtd, says he is in search of a new wife. According to IBB, he doesn’t want a much younger wife as this could be problematic.

The former Head of State, lost his wife, Maryam on Sunday, December 27, 2009, after battling ovarian cancer at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles.Maryam was 61, when she died.

Senator Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja, has received an award for “Beacon of Hope”. The lawmaker representing Adamawa north received the award at the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA) which held in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC hass said that many Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members have been sacked from their job of fleecing the treasury by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The ruling party was reacting to claims by the PDP that 40 million Nigerians have lost their sources of livelihood since Buhari became president.In a statement issued by its spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Saturday, the APC said, “For 16 years, several leaders of the PDP were having a bazaar over our commonwealth, in their reckless and senseless race to produce world’s highest

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has kicked against Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, governor of Kwara state’s move to “destroy his father’s legacy”. Saraki while speaking on Saturday in reaction to the governor’s decision to revoke a land occupied by his family in Ilorin, the state capital, said Abdulrazaq plans to wage war against his family. Rafiu Ajakaiye, chief press secretary to the governor, had in a statement on Friday revealed that the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space of a clinic, but was

Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson has accused the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike of deliberately trying to spark disunity in Ijaw land because of political agenda.

The dispute among the two governors is over the age-long dispute between the two states over oil fields/wells (Soku, Rivers and Oluasiri, Bayelsa)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has opined that the country risks going bankrupt over the accumulation of debt by the government. Obasanjo, said this during his keynote address at an event tagged: “The Nigerian Story, Why I am Alive Campaign”, which held in Lagos on Friday. The former president said as of 2015, Nigeria’s total external debt was about $10.32 billion but by March 2019, it had risen to $81.274 billion

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, says it will not stop complaining about religious persecution in the country until the rule of law, fairness, and social justice is felt.

In a press release by its National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Evang. Kwamkur Samuel, on Saturday, in Abuja, CAN, “The country belongs to all Nigerians irrespective of their religious and tribal persuasions and any policy that is discriminatory is nothing but persecution.