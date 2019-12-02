Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd December 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Monday, 2nd December, 2019.

As results from various polling units across Kogi West senatorial district following the supplementary poll come in one after the other, Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is already taking the lead. His main contender for the senatorial position for the district, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has already alleged that the results were prepared before the election.

Adeyemi was leading with over 20,000 votes before the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) declared the election inconclusive.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly seized the International passports of Allen Onyema, Airpeace CEO, until investigation into his indictment for alleged $44.9 million wire deals and money laundering in the United States (US) is concluded.

According to The Nation, Onyema’s movement has also been temporarily restricted until the outcome of the probe. Onyema and the airline’s finance officer Ejiroghene Eghagha were indicted by the US Department of Justice in allegations bordering on bank fraud, credit application fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

A video of Dino Melaye, a former senator saying that President Muhammadu Buhari will lose the 2019 presidential election has emerged following his(Melaye) recent loss.

Melaye, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi west senatorial rerun election, lost his seat at the senate to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While Adeyemi polled 88,373 votes to emerge winner, Melaye got 62,133 votes. Meanwhile before the 2019 general election, had Melaye made a ”prophetic declaration” that the ruling APC will lose power in 2019.

Kogi Election: Congratulating Smart Adeyemi Is Like Hailing An Armed Robber After Successful Operation: Melaye

Former lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has reacted to his election loss by saying he won’t congratulate Smart Adeyemi who defeated him because doing so would amount to congratulating an armed robber after a successful operation.

The controversial former lawmaker made this known via his official Twitter handle on Sunday. Melaye has kicked against the election which kicked him out of office claiming widespread violence and electoral malpractice.

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has called upon former lawmakers, Senator Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye to join the campaign for electoral reforms. According to the activist, the Nigerian people needs the former lawmakers more on the streets than in the corridors of the senate.

He also pointed out that with the current electoral laws, no election can be successfully conducted in the country.

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, while congratulating Smart Adeyemi, the newly elected senator for Kogi west said the people of the district have “move away from the ineffective representation of the immediate past for a progressive and development-oriented one”.

Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the supplementary election in Kogi-west senatorial district, which was held on Saturday. The new senator got 88,373 votes while his closest rival, Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 62,133 votes.

Lagos State Government will soon embark on medical intervention campaign against Schistosomiasis, a neglected tropical disease in the state.

The disease is said to be endemic in seven local government areas of the state which include: Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Amuwo-Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Agege, Lagos Mainland and Alimosho.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, indicted not just the governors when she decried that things were getting out of hand in the country.

During a meeting in Abuja on Friday, Mrs Buhari complained about some Nigerians not having access to potable water in some states, and there are governors there.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today; Monday, 2nd December, 2019.