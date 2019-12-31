Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st December 2019

Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor has returned to the All Progressives Congress(APC) after losing his case at the supreme court. Nwosu, who was the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 general election in Imo state, had left APC after he lost a chance to be fielded as the party’s governorship candidate.

The lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Honourable Bamidele Salam has come out to oppose the proposed plan to renovate the national assembly with N37billion.

The lawmaker expressed that the structures of the National Assembly barely needs refurbishing. The lawmaker expressed that he will be opposing the plan when the house reconvenes in January. The lawmaker also pointed out that the money planned for the refurbishment should be used to provide social amenities to Nigerians.

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi has raised an allegation that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed is behind the hate speech bill. According to Senator Fadahunsi, the aim of the hate speech bill is to cripple quality journalism.

Fadahunsi made the allegation over the weekend while speaking with Journalists, adding that the bill was targeted at vibrant journalism, which has become the bedrock of the country’s democracy in the last two decades.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabiru Adjoto, has sworn to lead a massive protest against the party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, early in 2020.

The APC chieftain said this at his country home in Ikakumo, Igarraland, Edo State, when something with his members. He said on Sunday that was more than ready to spearhead a “massive Oshiomhole Must Go” to force the national chairman’s resignation from the party.

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of having no respect for the rule of law and “our courts”. This was revealed by ALGON in an open letter signed by its chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and the Secretary, Pastor Jesutoye Oluyinka.It claimed that Makinde’s disregard for the rule of law has warranted “his serial breaches leading to an illegal appointment of an unlawful contraption called Caretaker Chairmen.

Buba Galadima, a former ally of

President Muhammadu Buhari says he wouldn’t take a kobo from the federal government to conduct elections, if appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The elder statesman said this during an interview with Daily Independent, adding that he would get funding from donor agencies.

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central, has said that Nigerians will face “more hardship” under President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

According to The Nation, the former senator said this during a radio programme on Invicta FM Radio in Kaduna on Sunday. Sani who urged Buhari’s government to stop blaming past governments for the situation of the country, said things will not improve even if Buhari is given an additional 50 years to rule. Nigerians are suffering and because the people in government have asked them to persevere. But the truth of the matter is that, none of the…

Abubakar Aliyu, minister of state for works and housing, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has done a lot in infrastructural development. The minister said this in Damaturu, Yobe state, over the weekend when he was hosted by the state government to honour him alongside Senate President Ahmad Lawan.