Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd December 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 3rd December.

The speaker of the Taraba state house of assembly, Peter Diah, who represents Mbamga constituency, has resigned. Diah, who resigned on Sunday, told newsmen in Jalingo that he did so for personal reasons. There are however reports that Diah, who was elected 8th speaker of the assembly in June 2015 and was re-elected speaker in April 2016 after an appeal court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state, ordered a rerun election in his constituency may have resigned in order to avoid being replaced.

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Minister of State for labour and unemployment has said that those criticising the Social Media Bill and the Hate Speech Bill can’t even differentiate between both. According to the minister, no reasonable person will support death sentence for hate speech but some people have made it hard not to support it. In a tweet on Monday morning, Keyamo said some people come online to say something that is very untrue and could possibly put other lives in danger yet no form of penal consequence.

President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the foundation stone for the construction of University of Transportation, Daura. The President, according to his aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad “performed the groundbreaking ceremony” on Monday in Daura. The University will be built by China Civil and Construction Company (CCECC) and would be the first specialised institution of its kind in the country.

The ministry of interior, headed by Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to an electrocution incident which occurred at the Ikoyi Medium Security Prison in Lagos. Aregbesola has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, adding that it will give a comprehensive update on the incidence in a few hours.In a statement signed by Jane Osuji, the Press Officer to the Minister of Interior, Aregbesola also ordered immediate medical attention for affected victims.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha are celebrating 30 years wedding anniversary. Buhari married Aisha In December 1989 and they have children (a boy and four girls) together. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Buhari shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife, and another photo of his family.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, of treating the South-South and South-East regions below the belt. President of IYC, Pereotubo Oweilami, said this on a statement, on Sunday.

barely two weeks after winning his reelection, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has sacked some of his aides. His Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, amongst others were some of those sacked by the governor. The governor in a statement issued on Monday by Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Ayoade Folashade Arike, directed all affected aides to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). According to the statement, some categories of political office holders were exempted from the directive “for now”.

The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Monday he had no regrets citing the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina. Amaechi stated this at the groundbreaking of the university on Monday.

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator has stated that both the rich and the poor have the same 24 hours adding that none have more time than the other. However, he stated that the difference between the two is how they invest their time.

A South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold, has been found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing Ebuka Okoli, a Nigerian. Reynold was sentenced on Monday, after he was pronounced guilty of all four charges preferred against him last week. South African Police Sentenced To 30 Years For Killing Nigerian Man

Those were our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 3rd December.