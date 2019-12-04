Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th December 2019

Video Of Keyamo Calling Jonathan ‘Half Liver, Half Brain’ Emerges
As Nigerians continue to tackle Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and minister of state for labour and employment, over his support for hate speech and social media bills, an old video of the minister insulting a sitting president has made its way into social media. Keyamo, in the video, is heard calling former president Goodluck Jonathan, a half liver, half brain individual.
My Father Left Only N7000 In His Account: Murtala Muhammed’s Son
Risqua Muhammed, son of the former Nigerian Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, has said his father left only N7,000 in his bank account despite his position.
Muhammed said this on Monday, during the unveiling of the statue of his late father at the entrance of the post-graduate hall of residence at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state, known as Murtala Muhammed Hall.
No Date Fixed To Reopen Land Borders — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the government hasn’t fixed a date yet for the reopening of land borders. The president said this while revealing the country’s domestic fuel consumption has dropped by more than 30 percent, following the closure of land borders.
Buhari said this while speaking on Monday at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, while receiving a delegation of Katsina State Elders Forum.
Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), had revealed that the commission has uncovered about 100 fake professors across universities in the country. This was made known by Rasheed in a bulletin published by the commission in November. According to him, details of the fake professors have been published on the official website of the commission.
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it recently uncovered plots to cause trouble in the country by some group of people. Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS revealed this via a statement on Tuesday.
According to him, the plans by the groups will take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks.
Nigerians Drag Keyamo Through The Mud Over Comment On Hate Speech
Nigerians have expressed their displeasure on Festus Keyamo(SAN)’s tweet supporting the proposed social media and hate speech bills. The Minister of State for labour and employment had blamed mischief makers for twisting the aim of the legislation before the national assembly, to suit their selfish interests.
Property Forfeiture: EFCC Witch-Hunting Me – Saraki
Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has reacted to the order given by the federal high court in Lagos for the forfeiture of his property in Ilorin, Kwara state capital. According to Saraki, the order is an abuse of the court process and a violation of a subsisting order of the federal high court in Abuja.
The court in Lagos on Monday ordered the forfeiture of two houses of Saraki in Ilorin, following an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Anyone Who Post Fakes Stories Will Be Punished: Keyamo Insists
Minister of State for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo came under several criticisms after he said that it was necessary for the social media and hate speech bills to be passed because of people who post things that could set the polity ablaze.
The minister said this via his Twitter handle on Monday, stating that there must be consequences for posting fake stories capable of putting the nation at war.
How We Rescued Kidnapped Corps Member In Lagos: Police
The Lagos state police command has recounted how it rescued Faith Onyiwara, a corps member who was kidnapped in the Epe area of the state, on Friday. Bala Elkana, the spokesman of the command, in a statement, said the corps member was rescued in a swampy forest around Ilamija area of Epe.
Onyiwara was reportedly kidnapped said on her way to a community development service (CDS) meeting, while the kidnappers demanded N50 million for her release.
Minimum Wage: N30,000 Not Enough For Workers – Obaseki
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki says the new Minimum Wage of N30,000 is incapable of taking workers home. Obaseki said this on Tuesday while delivering his address at the 7th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Abuja.
Dapo Abiodun Declares Support For Hate Speech Bill
Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state, has joined some other stakeholders in the country has made his support for the proposed social media and hate speech bills known.
Speaking on Monday at an event to mark 160 years of journalism in Abeokuta, Ogun state, the governor said the law will bring sanity to social media and keep misinformation at bay.