Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th December 2019

Risqua Muhammed, son of the former Nigerian Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, has said his father left only N7,000 in his bank account despite his position.

Muhammed said this on Monday, during the unveiling of the statue of his late father at the entrance of the post-graduate hall of residence at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state, known as Murtala Muhammed Hall.