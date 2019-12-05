Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th December 2019

Festus Keyamo(SAN) has taken a slight dig at some former senators who are mostly members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) but are no longer part of the Upper chambers. Keyamo, in a tweet on Wednesday, said it is very noticeable that “All Twitter senators” have been finally flushed out of the upper chambers and that is because real politics in Africa is not yet played on social media. Recently, Dino Melaye of the PDP, a very active Twitter user lost his seat at the Red Chamber to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The electrocution of five inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been blamed on electrical wiring and inadequate maintenance of electrical and other equipment. According to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), which supplies power to the facility, wires in the affected cell were “left dangling without proper trunking or pinning.” According to reports, the deceased inmates were sitting on the floor or leaning on the bunk beds, without clothes or shoes which could have insulated them from the power surge.

A federal high court in Ikoyi has ordered the federal government to recover all pensions and allowances paid to former and serving senators as ex-governors. The ‘landmark judgement’ was disclosed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a tweet on Wednesday. The judgement follows a suit filed by the group against the federal government in 2017 over its “failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions”. The group also sued the government over ifs failure to seek the recovery of over “N40bn unduly received by the former governors” who are now serving senators and ministers.

Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar appeared at the high court in Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday to sign his witness deposition in support of the N2.5 billion libel suit filed against Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. The former presidential candidate and vice-president was accompanied by Mike Ozekhome, his lawyer and other members of his legal team. Atiku is seeking the sum of N2.5bn from Onochie as ”general, aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages”.

TSpeaking at 2019 Shiloh, an annual event of the church, Oyedepo said, “If the road is bad, they cannot say the road is bad? You cannot silence a prophet. ”he founder of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has lambasted the sponsors of the controversial hate speech bill. Oyedepo, while reacting to the hate speech bill being legislated upon by the Senate, said while the government has failed to meet the expectation of the people, they have decided to frustrate those who speak against them.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the alleged killings and burning of his home in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state. Ejiofor said this as he urged the international community to investigate the incident which has rendered him homeless and many dead.

The Niger State Police Command has arrested Yakubu Abubakar for giving his neighbour fake bulletproof charm, that has left him in critical medical condition. The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Usman Adamu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday, that Abubakar tested the efficacy of the charm on Zakari Yakubu.

The federal high court in Abuja says President Muhammadu Buhari has been given “the yam and the knife” to do as he pleases with Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. This court said this as it dismissed suits seeking the removal of Magu as acting chairman of the anti-corruption agency.