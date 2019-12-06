Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th December 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Friday, 6th December.

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, contempt of law has worsened. The literary icon said this while reacting to the refusal of the Department of State Services (DSS) to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, as ordered by the court. Sowore was charged by the federal government on seven counts of treasonable felony, fraud, cyber-stalking and “insulting the president”.

Minutes after a federal high court sitting in Abuja convicted a former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, over N7.66 billion fraud and sentenced him to 12-years imprisonment, he was led out of the courtroom by prison warders. However, there was wild drama when the former governor pleaded with the prison officials not to handcuff him in public. Also, he sought to know where they were taking him by pleading with them not to embarrass him publicly and added that he would follow them without hassle.

Some half-naked women have besieged the Abuja high court, venue of Sowore‘s trial, to call for his immediate and unconditional release. They made the demand after the judge ordered the DSS to release the embattled owner of SaharaReporters within 24 hours. In the video, the half-naked women were seen carrying placards and demonstrating peacefully while calling for his immediate release.

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has called out popular cleric, Bishop Oyedepo, for having nine security meN surround him on the pulpit. Speaking via her Instagram page, Olunloyo queried if the cleric does not believe in the Bible verse that says; ‘ No weapon formed against me shall prosper?’

The general overseer of Mount Zion Ministries, Chukwudi Chukwumezie aka ‘Agudo Jesus’ has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Obosi, Anambra State. The pastor, who is alleged to have been involved in previous cases of rape involving minors, was said to have lured the victim to his church, with the prophecy that she had a bright future but was hindered by evil spirits. The police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the police obtained a medical report, showing that the victim had been penetrated.

There is currently a fire outbreak going on in Igando area of Lagos state. Unconfirmed report has it that the fire outbreak started after some vandals went to tap fuel at pipeline around the area. No casualty has been given at the time of this report, but properties have been damaged.

Popularly Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is currently in Abuja where he paid Shina Peller(a House of Representative Member) a courtesy visit at him chamber in the National Assembly. While leaving the National Assembly complex, he was followed by a huge entourage which includes men of the Nigerian Police. As a show of magnanimity, the singer gave them some money and a scramble ensued as each man tries to get more than the other.

A man has been rescued by the police while attempting to jump off the 3rd mainland bridge.Barely two weeks after a suicidal man was stopped from jumping off the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos, another person has been prevented. Recall that it was earlier reported that an unidentified man was stopped from the deadly action and was taken to Adekunle Police Station.

Those were our newspaper headlines today; Friday, 6th December.