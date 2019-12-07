Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th December 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Saturday, 7th December.

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said recently that “bad people” have taken over the country from those who are “supposed to be in charge”. The wife of the President said this during a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ programme on Thursday. Speaking in the interview, Mrs Buhari said those who are meant to be in charge of the government are mute while social media is being used by some individuals to bring down the government.

Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was recently honoured by Ambrose Alli University with a prestigious award. The award was given at the maiden edition of Ambrose Alli Pillars of Sports Award /Endowment in recognition of his commitment to sports development and impactful services to humanity. It is interesting to note that the Ned Nwoko Foundation has been promoting sports, Environment, Health and Tourism around the country and in the world.

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament about the rearrest of the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore shortly after appearing in court. Sowore and Bakare were granted bail by the court on two occasions but were only briefly released — Only to be rearrested by the DSS who had initially refused to comply with the order of the court, barely 24 hours after. The DSS operatives were also said to have chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu out of the courtroom while also a journalist with a popular television station was allegedly brutalised.

As Nigerians within and outside the country continue to condemn the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, RevolutionNow convener, Oby Ezekwesili has joined her voice with those of other aggrieved citizens. In a few tweets via her Twitter handle on Friday, shortly after the SaharaReporters publisher was whisked out of court by the operatives of the State Security Service, she described the way the president wields power as alien to the country. Ezekwesili, former presidential candidate and former minister of education also reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that the whole world was watching.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole has assured that the ruling party was not at risk of losing Edo state in the 2020 governorship elections. Oshiomhole said this on Friday when he who spoke to State House correspondents shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari with the State chapter Chairmen of the party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja behind closed door. He said that some PDP forces that could have served as stumbling blocks in the state had joined their ancestors and that the party has already been accepted in the state.

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, while reacting to the rearrest and assault of Omoyele Sowore in court described it as ”extremely embarrassing”. According to the renowned lawyer, it would be the first time an arrest would be effected in a courtroom in Nigeria’s history. Sowore and Olawale Bakare were on Friday, rearrested at the federal high court in Abuja, not up to 24 hours after they were released based on a court.

Federal lawmaker, Akin Alabi says the Department of State Service(DSS) must explain why Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow movement was rearrested. Mr Alabi, who is currently representing Egbeda Ona, federal constituency at the House of Representatives said the reason the country’s secret service would give must be a huge one.

Following the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to call out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being silent in the “face of anarchy”.Osinbajo, the number two citizen of the country, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) is being dragged through the mud for not ” taking a stand” while the judiciary is being desecrated.

Those were our newspaper headlines today; Saturday, 7th December.