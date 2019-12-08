Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th December 2019

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) says it tracked a total of 387 Hate speech on Facebook and Twitter handles in Nigeria in November.

This was disclosed by Hamza Ibrahim, CITAD Coordinator, Countering Hate Speech Project, at a Post-Gubernatorial Election Press briefing organised by the Centre and supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) on Thursday in Lokoja.

As the 2020 chairmanship election date in Ogun state draws closer, Akeem Amosun, Allied for New Nigeria(ANN) House of Representative candidate for Abeokuta South in the last poll has led over 3000 supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Speaking while making the formal declaration where he was received by the former House of Representatives member; Hon. Ladi Adebutu and PDP chieftain, Sikurullai Ogundele on Thursday, he said there is the need for unity in order to defeat the APC.

Popular Nigerian artiste, Seun Kuti has shared a concise opinion on the trending issues concerning a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Sharing a video that tagged Nigerians as ‘careless and selfish’, the artiste shared how Nigerians had failed to stand up for his father, late Fela Kuti.

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari in social media has risen to defend Nigeria’s secret service after it was accused of storming a court of law with guns.

While sharing a video of the chaos that took place in Court on Friday, as Omoyele Sowore, publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow appeared before a judge, said the whole episode was a staged drama.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has confirmed that it attacked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, in Spain, Madrid.

According to IPOB, it will continue to humiliate more ‘corrupt’ Nigerian politicians while confirming that its members living in Spain voluntarily attacked Amaechi.

In a statement signed by Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesperson, the group’s leader Nnamdi Kanu authorized the attack.

Nigerian singer turned politician, Banky W, real name Olubankole Wellington has reacted to the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement, by stating that ‘president Buhari needs to surprise Nigerians by doing the right thing.’

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the music entertainer condemned the action of the DSS and added that what happened at the court where Sowore was bundled was a blatant abuse of human rights.

Following the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore by DSS operatives on Friday, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has described the DSS as a pack of wild dogs in a letter he addressed to President Buhari.

Soyinka in his letter asked Buhari to teach the security operatives some court manners following the alleged desecration of the courtroom during the arrest of the revolutionist on Friday