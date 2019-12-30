These are our Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today for 30th December 2019

Matthew Seiyefa, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), has said that those from Southern Nigeria are already disadvantaged when it comes to leadership positions at the federal level.

Seiyefa reportedly said this at the launch of the Bayelsa Tertiary Education Loan scheme in Yenagoa, capital of the state, according to ThisDay.

The lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Honourable Bamidele Salam has come out to oppose the proposed plan to renovate the national assembly with N37billion.

The lawmaker expressed that the structures of the National Assembly barely needs refurbishing.The lawmaker expressed that he will be opposing the plan when the house reconvenes in January.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has revealed that he will not support anyone that is older than him for the 2023 governorship election in the State.

The governor noted that having a young and vibrant person as the Governor of the State comes with some perks.

Speaking when he played host to members of the State Executive Council led by his Deputy Governor, Barr. Kelechi Igwe at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area during the yuletide.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has asked Nigerians to advise and guide the national assembly where they are wrong.

The Senate President made the appeal at a reception where he was honoured alongside Abubakar Aliyu, minister of state for works and housing, in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, on Saturday.

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has presented brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to members of the state assembly.The gifts were handed to the lawmakers barely 24 hours after the state’s 2020 budget of N530.81bn was passed. The lawmakers hailed the governor for the gift while receiving them at government house, Port Harcourt, and promised to do their best to work with him.

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers state, has said that Nigerians don’t need the Bible or Qur’an if only they could possess humanity. The governor stressed that humanity is the greatest religion on earth because it preaches love, kindness and unity. Speaking at the kick-off of the grand finale of the 2019 Calabar Carnival which was themed ‘Humanity’, the governor said;

Following the comment credited to the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) wherein the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was accused of making thieves billionaire during its 16-year rule, Nigerians have reacted. Nigerians while reacting have pointed out that the same crop of people who were in PDP then have also crossed to APC.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has told troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed to Madagali in Adamawa State not to give terrorists any breathing space.

The army chief said this on Sunday when he addressed the troops during a visit, NAN reports.He said the needed supports to enable soldiers prosecute the war against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country will be given by government.