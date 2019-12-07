Nigerian Pastor Leads Congregation In Prayers Using Goat As Point Of Contact (Video)

In a rather absurd video shared on the Internet, a Nigerian pastor has been spotted leading his congregation in a session of prayers using a goat as a point of contact.

The congregation were seen stretching their hands over the goat as they prayed.

Leading the prayer, the pastor highlighted the need to be prayerful against any forces of darkness that wants to attack them in December.

READ ALSO – Man Resorts To Prayer After Unclad Lady Whose Waist Bead Broke During Sex Acts Weirdly (Video)

This is however strange as the congregation channeled their prayers through the goat using it as a point of contact.

Watch The Video Here: