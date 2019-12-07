Nigerian Pastor Leads Congregation In Prayers Using Goat As Point Of Contact (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a rather absurd video shared on the Internet, a Nigerian pastor has been spotted leading his congregation in a session of prayers using a goat as a point of contact.

The congregation were seen stretching their hands over the goat as they prayed.

Leading the prayer, the pastor highlighted the need to be prayerful against any forces of darkness that wants to attack them in December.

READ ALSO – Man Resorts To Prayer After Unclad Lady Whose Waist Bead Broke During Sex Acts Weirdly (Video)

This is however strange as the congregation channeled their prayers through the goat using it as a point of contact.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Nigerian Pastor
0

You may also like

6 Things Only Beautiful Nigerian Women Can Get Away With

Nigerian Lady who was declared wanted by the police for stealing at a party finally speaks

‘Keep Using My Name To Open Account’ – Shan George Slams Ned Nwoko And Son

BBNaija Housemate, Mercy

Not Even Juju From My Village Can Take Me Out Of BBNaija House – Mercy

'Criminality Is Now Being Perceived As Fulani Menace' - Obasanjo Writes Open Letter To Buhari

Put Obasanjo’s Letter In A Frame – Senator Sani Tells Buhari

Be Honest: Girls – Would You Date/Marry a Man You’re Older Than, Guys – Would You Date/Marry a Woman Older Than You?

Ghanaian Model, Grace Ama Allegedly Flees Moments After Arriving Paris

Monkeypox: Nigeria Senate urges FG to seek intervension of WHO

My husband drags my breast milk with my newborn baby – Woman raises alarm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *