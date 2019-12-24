Nigerian Police Calls US Police Officer A Criminal For Having Braids

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian US-based police Officer has shared an encounter he had with members of the Nigeria police force. 

The man, identified as Olu took to Twitter to share this experience.

Sharing his story, he explained how he has been stopped by the police twice for his appearance.

READ ALSO – Cyprus Police Shut Down Rema’s First International Performance (Video)

Appearing on dreadlocks, Olu hinted that he had only been in the country for four days and has been stopped twice.

He also pointed out that it was unacceptable and totally unethical for the police to do that.

See His Post Here:

Tags from the story
Nigeria Police Force
0

You may also like

Man Arraigned By EFCC In Enugu For Issuing N3m Dud Cheque

Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for road construction (Photos)

EFCC arrests four guys with exotic cars and charms

Commercial bus in Lagos

Man Receives Heavy Backlash From Male Passengers In A Bus For Backing His Child

Nigerian Health Data Incorrect, Misleading – HealthWatch

Court jails two men for punching off the tooth of a woman

Real Madrid releases squad list ahead of Champions league final

FG Plans Development Of Renewable Energy

Chief Judge of Cross River is dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *