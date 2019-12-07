Nigerian Singer, Dimplez Names Pet Monkey ‘Tonto’ (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Dimplez
Singer Dimplez

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nigerian singer Dimplez has shared a video of his newest pet named after popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

The singer shared on Instagram a video of his well-dressed monkey which is his pet.

Sharing the video, he also hinted that he had named her Tonto and he loves her dearly.

Sharing the video he also wrote: “Hey guys, meet my new pet, Tonto. She’s so cute, I love her dearly.”

We don’t know if this is a swipe at the Nollywood actress but fingers crossed as we wait to see if she reacts to this.

Watch The Video Here:

Radical singer, Dimplez, names his monkey “Tonto”

