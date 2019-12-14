Nigerian Singer, Jaywon Loses Father

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jaywon and late father
Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon, has announced the passing away of his dad via an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sharing the sad news, the singer expressed sadness that the deceased didn’t get the chance to meet his grandson, Brayden, before passing on.

The singer in his goodnight message to his late dad said his guiding hand on his shoulder would forever remain with him.

He wrote:

“Dad, your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever.’” Rest well . Didn’t even get to meet @thekingbrayden”

