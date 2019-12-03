Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye Flaunts Shoe Closet (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye

Popularly Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the former P-Square has shared a photo of his shoe closet on Instagram page.

The singer was spotted barefooted in the middle of his closet which was largely filled with designer shoes, few shirts and some fedora hats.

He also gave his fans and followers a sneak peek of two luggage spotted sitting carelessly on the floor.

READ ALSO – Peter Okoye’s Kids Sends Lovely Message To Mark Singer’s 38th Birthday (Video)

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Closet in a mess! Who wants to raid my closet? I will give a fan a chance to. Its Christmas season”

See The Photo Here:

Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye’s Post
Tags from the story
Peter Okoye
0

You may also like

Music legend, King Sunny Ade spotted with his five wives as they step out for an event (PHOTO)

A Strange Woman Broke Into Drake’s Home, Wore His Clothes and Enjoyed His Drinks

Stephanie Linus to speak alongside Ivanka Trump at the 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India

Ghanaian soccer star Michael Essien weds his publicist in secret

Iyabo Ojo Surgery: Actress flaunts new body to spite Anita Joseph, Nkechi Blessing and others

Nigerian woman shoots her shot at Maje Ayida on IG hours after ex-wife Toke wished for Anthony Joshua as a birthday present

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Rejects Been Richer Than Wizkid

Mercy Eke

What I Will Do With My N60m Prize – BBNaija Winner, Mercy

Diary of a Broken Heart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *