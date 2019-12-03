Nigerian Singer, Peter Okoye Flaunts Shoe Closet (Photo)

Popularly Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of the former P-Square has shared a photo of his shoe closet on Instagram page.

The singer was spotted barefooted in the middle of his closet which was largely filled with designer shoes, few shirts and some fedora hats.

He also gave his fans and followers a sneak peek of two luggage spotted sitting carelessly on the floor.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Closet in a mess! Who wants to raid my closet? I will give a fan a chance to. Its Christmas season”

See The Photo Here: