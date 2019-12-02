Nigerian Singer, Soft Shares Raunchy Video On Instagram

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Singer Soft
Up and coming Nigerian singer Soft has shared a raunchy video on his Instagram page.

The young artiste, who is very open about how much he loves ladies, is not camera-shy to share the spotlight with the ladies in this video.

Tagging himself as ‘Naughty Boy of Africa’, the artist has also been tagged at some point as an Internet fraudster.

READ ALSO – Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet Without Touching Her, Says Singer Soft

Sharing the video, he wrote: “If you like f**k raise up your hand…”

See Photo Here:

Singer Soft
Photos From The Singer’s Post

Watch The Video Here:

