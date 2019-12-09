“Nigerians Are Hypocrites For Celebrating Cardi B In Strip Club” – Afrocandy

Nigerian pornographic actress, Afrocandy has expressed her displeasure as Nigerian recently celebrated the American female rapper, Cardi B, when she visited a strip club in Lagos.

The actress said that Cardi B was celebrated now for going to a strip club, but when she did the same thing, she was criticized and called her all sort of names in 2014.

The soft porn actress expressed that she is a living legend who should be respected and Nigerians should expect more from her.

