Nigerians Blast Nollywood Actress For Going ‘Pantless’ At Igbere TV Awards

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer is currently being dragged for attending an awards show baring nothing underneath her gown.

Rosy Meuerer at the event
Rosy Meuerer at the event

Many web users have expressed their displeasure over her choice of outfit to the event which they say “exposed too much flesh including her thighs.”

Meurer bagged the award for the “Best Actress of the Year (2019)” at the Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards organized by TONTRENDS.

Other celebrities were present at the event which took place at the Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, Abuja, on Thursday.

Read Also: Basketmouth Reacts To EU’s Disengagement Over Rape Joke (Photos)

See video and reactions below:

reactions
reactions

 

Tags from the story
Igbere Tv, Rosy Meurer
0

You may also like

Meet Toke Makinwa’s Handsome Bodyguard

Notorious Kidnapper, “Abuja Daddy” Arrested In Bayelsa Along With A Lady (Photos)

Peter Okoye Says Nothing Wrong In Flaunting Wealth On Social Media

Gorgeous Pictures Of Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji,You Simply Can’t Resist(Pictures)

9ice’s Ex Wife Toni Payne Takes Shots Art Him On Twitter?!?

9ice’s Ex Wife Toni Payne Takes Shots Art Him On Twitter?!?

Buzzing Today: Kanye West Defends Donald Trump, Calls Obama a Failure

Instagram Comedian, CrazeClown in high spirit as he officially becomes a medical doctor

BBA Winner Karen Returns Home To Meet Cheering Fans

Tithing: OAP Freeze and Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo Engage In War Of Words

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *