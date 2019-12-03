Nigerians Blast Nollywood Actress For Going ‘Pantless’ At Igbere TV Awards

Nollywood Actress, Rosy Meurer is currently being dragged for attending an awards show baring nothing underneath her gown.

Many web users have expressed their displeasure over her choice of outfit to the event which they say “exposed too much flesh including her thighs.”

Meurer bagged the award for the “Best Actress of the Year (2019)” at the Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards organized by TONTRENDS.

Other celebrities were present at the event which took place at the Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, Abuja, on Thursday.

See video and reactions below: