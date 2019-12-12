Nigerians Call Out Buhari Over National Blackout

Although the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike action which it embarked upon on Wednesday, Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure at the blackout being experienced in the country.

The NUEE embarked on the strike action in order to call for the settlement of unresolved claims after the privatization of the power sector by the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

The electricity workers said the strike became important to draw the federal government’s attention to the plight of its members.

However, the disrupted power supply resulted in a nationwide blackout, which left many Nigerians reeling out their frustrations about the country’s power situation.

See some reactions below

Everyone is shouting Nepa, PHCN and #Blackout up and down, but the truth I that if Nepa didn’t announce that they were going on strike, we won’t have even known. It will just be like the regular light blackouts we experience regularly. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@FOnyeoziri) December 12, 2019

https://twitter.com/Olu_mind/status/1205016706084691969?s=19

Oga Buhari, look at what you promised us, now National Grid is collapsing. And you aren't even in the country👏👏

NEPA and ASUU, well done oh.

Oga Major General well done oh, we hope you go to Malaysia next. Lets Retweet this until this man sees it oh

#Buhari #blackout #asuu pic.twitter.com/xW5qU0vqkC — Varis Frederick (@deedycash) December 12, 2019

In my country named Nigeria one day Nation union of electricity employees (NUEE) (Nepa or Phcn or Ibedc or whatever) decided a nationwide #blackout because of an industrial action. To me this is nothing but an absolute disgrace. Shame on Nigeria, Yes i said it. We're fucked!! 😞 — DOPEZZY✳️ (@Tom_Dopezzy) December 12, 2019

Government didn't pay NEPA abi PHCN money and they decided to punish the whole nation that have done their own parts.

The Govt that are either not around or using steady inverters are not even suffering the punishment with us. We Don suffer o😢#blackout pic.twitter.com/RBlDoyYYgv — SURPRISE 🔱⚔️ (@oluwanjomiloju) December 12, 2019

