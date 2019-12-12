Nigerians Call Out Buhari Over National Blackout

by Verity Awala
Although the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike action which it embarked upon on Wednesday, Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure at the blackout being experienced in the country.

The NUEE embarked on the strike action in order to call for the settlement of unresolved claims after the privatization of the power sector by the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

The electricity workers said the strike became important to draw the federal government’s attention to the plight of its members.

However, the disrupted power supply resulted in a nationwide blackout, which left many Nigerians reeling out their frustrations about the country’s power situation.

See some reactions below

