Nigerians Drag Burna Boy Over Nonchalant Attitude During His Show

by Temitope Alabi
Burna Boy
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to drag singer Burna Boy for his nonchalant attitude.

The singer according to online reports came late to his own show and spent barely 3 minutes on stage, an attitude that irked many Nigerians who went for the show.

A fan tweeted;

“Regular tickets for this Burna Boy show were 20,000 Naira a pop, come see young people sitting, standing and sleeping, no sign of the African Giant. See ehn, I have seen the light that Ogbeni Dipo has been trying to shine on these streets since, use that money to review your CV.”

See more comments below;

0

