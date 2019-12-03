Nigerians Drag Keyamo Through The Mud Over Comment On Hate Speech

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure on Festus Keyamo(SAN)’s tweet supporting the proposed social media and hate speech bills.

The Minister of State for labour and employment had blamed mischief makers for twisting the aim of the legislation before the national assembly, to suit their selfish interests.

He tweeted: “The trick of the mischief-makers amongst us is that they’re cleverly selling a romantic concept of ABSOLUTE FREEDOM to a gullible crowd. Even our own dear Constitution guarantees no such thing. You can’t just wake up to post anything online & refuse to take responsibility for it.”

He added also that: “Some have tried to equate criticism of govt or scrutiny of govt activities to the DELIBERATE fabrication of falsehood & lies capable of setting the nation ablaze, and then whip up public sentiment with usual ‘freedom-of-speech’ mantra. No, THERE MUST be penal consequence for this.”

In another tweet, the minister posited that: “Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and apologise to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach.”

Following the tweets on Monday, many Nigerian Twitter users took the microblogging platform to call out the minister.

They decried that a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) would say such things.

See reactions below

I know you are brighter than this, Barrister Keyamo. https://t.co/Z7JtmYOySM — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 2, 2019

I’m sure you can see the difference esteemed sir. Blocking people (which is so much fun by the way) doesn’t infringe on the other persons right to say what they want to say.. I don’t have to listen to you isn’t the same as I won’t allow you speak #SayNoToSocialMediaBill https://t.co/Ci0fVOMYON — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) December 3, 2019

This sounds like when a primary school class teacher is giving instruction to the pupils. Mr Keyamo, is that what you turned Nigerians into, your class pupils because you are now in govt? Is this what democracy is about? Just know that when this rain falls, we will all get wet.👌 https://t.co/JesXROTSMs — Tosin Afolabi (@OIbitokun) December 3, 2019

Our dear Keyamo has ditched his modest personal ideologies which he became famous for. He is now the champion of extreme policy directives of @NigeriaGov. By concentrating on the Social Media Bill & targeting oppositions to the bill, he has revealed the frustrations of his boss. https://t.co/TN6MuKgFNv — Hon. Ben Igbakpa (@benigbakpa) December 3, 2019

Dear Festus Keyamo, was it under Togo law that @ProfOsinbajo was threatening to sue Timi Frank that time over allegations relating to FIRS funds?

We already have laws dealing with false accusations,a lawyer like you should know that. https://t.co/LKgCPTSf7i — Ifeanyichukwu (@Afu_Dimkpa1) December 3, 2019

If you live long enough, you will live to see the Hero become a Villian. Before our very eyes Oshiomole, Keyamo, Itse Sagay et al became everything they fought against. — Zamora (@orladhortun) December 2, 2019

A few months ago, we were taunted as “Backyard Economists” by Babatunde Fashola. Today, Festus Keyamo labelled us as “ Overnight Social Media Activists”. That is what oppressors do: Demean the oppressed & strip them of their self-esteem! Don’t be fazed ✊🏿✊🏿@BOGbadamosi — J. Fagunwa 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@jfagunwa) December 2, 2019

Even me that didn't read law knows that Keyamo just talked BS here…

The law allows you freedom of speech. If one feels pained by what was said the law allows him the freedom to sue too.

So I the Constitution allows ABSOLUTE FREEDOM of speech. Even speeches with consequences https://t.co/LIkl7IhK0t — Ifeanyichukwu (@Afu_Dimkpa1) December 3, 2019