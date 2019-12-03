Nigerians Drag Keyamo Through The Mud Over Comment On Hate Speech

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure on Festus Keyamo(SAN)’s tweet supporting the proposed social media and hate speech bills.

The Minister of State for labour and employment had blamed mischief makers for twisting the aim of the legislation before the national assembly, to suit their selfish interests.

He tweeted: “The trick of the mischief-makers amongst us is that they’re cleverly selling a romantic concept of ABSOLUTE FREEDOM to a gullible crowd. Even our own dear Constitution guarantees no such thing. You can’t just wake up to post anything online & refuse to take responsibility for it.”

He added also that: “Some have tried to equate criticism of govt or scrutiny of govt activities to the DELIBERATE fabrication of falsehood & lies capable of setting the nation ablaze, and then whip up public sentiment with usual ‘freedom-of-speech’ mantra. No, THERE MUST be penal consequence for this.”

In another tweet, the minister posited that: “Those so-called overnight Social Media ‘activists’ who oppose the Social Media Bill should first stop blocking those who irritate them with insults, unblock all those they have blocked and apologise to them. You can’t be intolerant and ask others to be. Practice what you preach.”

Following the tweets on Monday, many Nigerian Twitter users took the microblogging platform to call out the minister.

They decried that a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) would say such things.

See reactions below

