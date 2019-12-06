Nigerians Lament As DSS Rearrests Sowore Barely 24hrs After Release

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament about the rearrest of the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore shortly after appearing in court.

Sowore and Bakare were granted bail by the court on two occasions but were only briefly released — Only to be rearrested by the DSS who had initially refused to comply with the order of the court, barely 24 hours after.

The DSS operatives were also said to have chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu out of the courtroom while also a journalist with a popular television station was allegedly brutalised.

Read Also: DSS Finally Rearrest Sowore, Whisk Him Out Of Court (Video)

The situation has sparked a serious debate on social media especially microblogging platform, Twitter — With many commenters expressing their fears that the country might be descending into tyranny and anarchy.

See some of their reactions below

The DSS went to an open court, brandishing guns and chased away the SITTING JUDGE. WOW!!! And oh, they've rearrested Sowore. — Ikenna Ronald Nzimora (@ronaldnzimora) December 6, 2019

Yele Sowore rearrested by The DSS. Muhammadu Buhari & Yemi Osinbajo rode on the Anti Corruption & Regard for Rule of Law platform to campaign & win 2015 election. I never knew a day like this will come! 2023 is not that far sha! I hope Nigerians will come together & act right — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) December 6, 2019

What happened today at the court should get the DSS DG fired immediately. Nothing can be more injurious to national security like the insult to the judiciary as we saw today. @MBuhari, this is terrible under your watch. It is an insult to every Nigerian. It is condemned. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) December 6, 2019

The DSS isn’t doing any good to the Federal Government with the way they are handling Sowore’s case. I’m not a fan of Sowore but I implore the Federal Government to intervene and put a stop to this mess. Court orders should be obeyed! — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) December 6, 2019

The rule of law is the essence of a state. When a state descends into a Hobbesian system, no one is safe, everyone is prey and everyone is a victim. What the DSS did today will go down on record as one of @MBuhari ‘s lowest points as president. It is hard to go lower from here! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 6, 2019

This is simply CRAZY!!!

So the DSS just chased a judge out of the courtroom with guns in an attempt to re-arrest Sowore … this has to be the lowest low of this Government …

We should be more outraged as Nigerians…it’s long past the time we kept quiet about this!! pic.twitter.com/1RSO9HDtqC — Mc LIVELY (@mc_lively_) December 6, 2019

If truly the DSS tried to rearrest Sowore right inside the court this morning, then we are deceiving ourselves thinking twitter alone will solve the current problem. #OccupyNigeriaSeasonII — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 6, 2019