Nigerians Lament As DSS Rearrests Sowore Barely 24hrs After Release

by Verity Awala
Omoyele Sowore in the court room

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament about the rearrest of the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore shortly after appearing in court.

Sowore and Bakare were granted bail by the court on two occasions but were only briefly released — Only to be rearrested by the DSS who had initially refused to comply with the order of the court, barely 24 hours after.

The DSS operatives were also said to have chased away the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu out of the courtroom while also a journalist with a popular television station was allegedly brutalised.

The situation has sparked a serious debate on social media especially microblogging platform, Twitter — With many commenters expressing their fears that the country might be descending into tyranny and anarchy.

See some of their reactions below

