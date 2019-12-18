Nigerians List Out Their Pains To EKEDC As 2019 Winds Down

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to list out their pains in the hands of Eko Electricity Company(EKEDC) as 2019 winds down.
They made this known after the electricity distribution company took to its official Twitter handle to appreciate its customers via a message as the year winds down.
EKEDP Wrote;
Dear Customer,
As 2019 winds down, EKEDC is taking this opportunity to say many thanks for being such a nice company and for an incredibly profitable relationship. We are happy for the opportunity to serve you. pic.twitter.com/I4uowAj9Kj
— Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) December 17, 2019
Reactions:
Guy light no they badore for the past 48 hours, why’s that ?
— OT🐺 (@Cannis__lupus) December 17, 2019
“Incredibly profitable” that’s the key word for you guys.
BTW, your service stinks!
— Fran6 (@Scifo23) December 17, 2019
Who you serve?…we have not had power for almost 6 months because of faulty transformer and you handler is aware but chose to ignore tweets on it..may heaven forgive you
— Emmy Daddy Emiolamide (@oxygenemy) December 17, 2019
You guys are not serving anybody but your selfish pocket, we have been out of power supply for over two weeks, we’ve made series of complaint at your AKERELE SURULERE office, till now nothing has been done. We are not happy with your service.
— olanrewaju ogungbami (@landrop66) December 18, 2019