Nigerians React As Anambra State First Lady Donates To The Helpless In US

by Eyitemi Majeed
First lady of Anambra state, Mrs Obiano in USA
A new photo is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment the first lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Obiano was spotted allegedly donating relief materials to the helpless in Houston Texas, United States.

Read Also: There Are Evil Spirits In Anambra Government House – Governor Obiano

Reacting to the now-viral photo, Nigerians have queried why she forgot people back home to take such gesture to the outside.

What Nigerians are saying:

