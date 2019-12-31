Nigerians React As Anambra State First Lady Donates To The Helpless In US

A new photo is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment the first lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Obiano was spotted allegedly donating relief materials to the helpless in Houston Texas, United States.

Reacting to the now-viral photo, Nigerians have queried why she forgot people back home to take such gesture to the outside.

What Nigerians are saying:

What a hypocritic gesture, forgetting ur brothers at home so you can get and international recognition. — Emmanuel Francis (@emmafransp) December 31, 2019

Maybe the great people of Anambra are well-off and well satisfied — Major General Uncle Tope (@AdaraniwonT) December 31, 2019