Nigerians React As Anthony Joshua Defeats Andy Ruiz To Reclaim Titles

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to celebrate, after Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, defeated Andy Ruiz to reclaim his unified World Heavyweight title on Saturday.

Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz by a unanimous decision. As a result of the victory, Joshua has joined greats such as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield on the list of heavyweights to reclaim world titles.

This has prompted reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions:

Always a Champ, forever a champ…

Anthony joshua 😎😎

Two Time….. #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/aki3xFvScr — Adeboje Israel (@Mr_Boje_) December 7, 2019

Anthony Joshua said “Is all about preparation, One day when I write my book I will tell you how experience shapes your career. Yeah I was down and I lost and some people said I should retire. Andy do you wanna retire ?; Andy yelled NO, I want a third fight. Yeah🥊🥊#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/CIEbIriCfY — Port Harcourt most handsome™ (Lagos most Adored) (@laurelchinedu) December 7, 2019

Someone just said @anthonyjoshua let @ruiz win because he knew he could get the title back any time he wanted……. #RuizJoshua2 — Josh (@green_tableman) December 7, 2019