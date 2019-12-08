Nigerians React As Anthony Joshua Defeats Andy Ruiz To Reclaim Titles

by Valerie Oke
Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua
Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to celebrate, after Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, defeated Andy Ruiz to reclaim his unified World Heavyweight title on Saturday.

Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz by a unanimous decision. As a result of the victory, Joshua has joined greats such as Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield on the list of heavyweights to reclaim world titles.

This has prompted reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions:

