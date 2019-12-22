Nigerians React As ASUU President Says Some Lecturers Are Not Qualified To Teach

The national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Biodun Ogunyemi has lamented the quality of lecturers teaching in the university sector across the country.

Read Also: ASUU Suspends Planned Indefinite Strike

Speaking during a NAN forum in Abuja on Saturday, he said some lecturers teaching in the nations tertiary institution are not even worthy to stand before the students but only found their way into the system via political interference.

His words:

“Some lecturers have no business in the classrooms, but they found their way in due to political interference,” he said.

“You find that some lecturers probably have no business being in the universities but you know politics has done so much damage to us that sometimes merit is sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity and political connections.

“We hope that we shall restore the credibility of the system as we have been trying to argue over the years. A key step to achieving that is for the government to create an enabling environment for us to go back to the renegotiation table…

What Nigerians are saying below:

Why? Because they don’t harass girls or because they don’t ask for financial inducements? Hahaha — Amin Mohammed (@AminMoh37378287) December 22, 2019

I’m telling you. — TINGONG BARTH (@tingong4real) December 22, 2019