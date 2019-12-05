Nigerians React As Court Sends Orji Kalu To Prison

Some Nigerians have reacted to reports that Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for N7.65bn fraud.

The former governor was convicted among other multiple sentences ranging from 3 years to 5 years on 27 counts.

The trial judge, Justice Mohammad Idris also convicted and sentenced his two other accomplices who were also found guilty of N7.65bn fraud.

Read Also: N7.66b Fraud: Court Sends Senator Kalu, 2 Others To 12 Years Imprisonment

Taking to Twitter hours after the conviction, some Nigerians dropped their opinions about the convictions.

While some hailed the judgment, others said it was better not to get excited yet.

See Reactions

That Orji Uzor Kalu is a thief is not a question. That Orji Kalu is being sentenced to 12yrs in prison calls for celebration. However, awaiting the decision of the Appeal /supreme court, before celebrating is advice. "For in the APC & your sins are always forgiven" ~ Oshiomole — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) December 5, 2019

Orji Uzor Kalu alone? OTHER APC STALWARTS CONVICTED ALREADY 👇 ▪Joshua Dariye (10yrs)

▪Jolly Nyame (14yrs)

▪Mohamed Dakingari (70yrs)

▪Patrick Pillah (1month) ON TRIAL:

▪Babachir Lawal

▪Obono Oblah

▪Winifred OyoIta etc Trust not the BROOM, it sweeps either way 😁 pic.twitter.com/qBFfvA7Yzr — Olufunke Lawson (@bravefacefunkie) December 5, 2019

The Judiciary in Nigeria is saying if you must steal money,steal something big. Because the bigger the money stolen,the lesser your years in jail. Orji Uzor Kalu would spend just 12 years in prison for stealing 7 billion. Try&still a phone in computer village,life imprisonment — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) December 5, 2019

Just wait and see! People who claimed Orji Uzor Kalu corruption cases has stopped because he is APC member will begin to make it an ethnic based issue. — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) December 5, 2019

On this Orji Uzor Kalu matter, I'm just lost at the Nigeria situation. Was speaking with an Igbo friend in Alaba this morning and the brainwash is real. All they think is that they're being persecuted because they're the best tribe in Nigeria. I just weak. — Heywhy (@Ayowaleh) December 5, 2019

Please, don’t get too excited about the Orji Uzor Kalu conviction. Until the Supreme Court convicts him, I won’t get carried away. We have been through this road before. — Mazi Gburugburu (@Mazigburugburu1) December 5, 2019