Nigerians React As Davido Performs On Stage With Mega Thee Stallion (Video)

Crowd were treated to a surprise during the day three of flytime music festival when the headline artist, Megan The Stallion, signaled to Nigerian David Adeleke otherwise known as ‘Davido‘ to join him on stage.

On mounting the stage, the singer performed his hit song, ‘Risky’ along Megan and the crowd went into rapture.

However, the highlight of the show was when Megan twerked and the Nigerian singer moonwalked away on sighting the gigantic behind of the American star.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians have then taken to their Twitter handle to react:

Davido when he saw Megan’s booty Vs When he remembered he’s engaged to chioma pic.twitter.com/vVWLgathuU — Jeezyking (@Jeezyking1) December 23, 2019

Davido backed away from Megan's ass like the faithful Nigerian man the media refuses to show you #FlytimeMusicFestival2019 pic.twitter.com/UiyQvi637n — Nigerian God (@Echecrates) December 23, 2019