Nigerians React As Davido Performs On Stage With Mega Thee Stallion (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photo of Megan the Stallion and Davido on stage
Photo of Megan the Stallion and Davido on stage

Crowd were treated to a surprise during the day three of flytime music festival when the headline artist, Megan The Stallion, signaled to Nigerian David Adeleke otherwise known as ‘Davido‘ to join him on stage.

On mounting the stage, the singer performed his hit song, ‘Risky’ along Megan and the crowd went into rapture.

However, the highlight of the show was when Megan twerked and the Nigerian singer moonwalked away on sighting the gigantic behind of the American star.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians have then taken to their Twitter handle to react:

