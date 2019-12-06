Nigerians React As DSS Releases Sowore From Detention

by Valerie Oke
Omoyele Sowore
Many elated Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow movement from detention.

Sowore was released on Thursday after spending 125 days in the custody of the Department of State Service(DSS).

The publisher of SaharaReporters was arrested since August 3rd but had remained in custody even though he had been granted bail twice by the court.

The security service, according to Femi Falana, paid N100,000 as it released Sowore alongside his co-defendant Bakare aka Mandate, Thursday evening.

Read Also: Half-Naked Women Protest At Abuja High Court; Demand Immediate Release Of Sowore (Video)

News of the release stirred jubilation among some Nigerians as they took to Twitter to react.

See some reactions below

 

