Nigerians React As DSS Releases Sowore From Detention

Many elated Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow movement from detention.

Sowore was released on Thursday after spending 125 days in the custody of the Department of State Service(DSS).

The publisher of SaharaReporters was arrested since August 3rd but had remained in custody even though he had been granted bail twice by the court.

The security service, according to Femi Falana, paid N100,000 as it released Sowore alongside his co-defendant Bakare aka Mandate, Thursday evening.

News of the release stirred jubilation among some Nigerians as they took to Twitter to react.

See some reactions below

BREAKING: We urge the Nigerian authorities to immediately drop all the charges against Sowore and Bakare. The case against Sowore and Bakare should never have been brought in the first, and should have been dropped long ago. The DSS has just released Sowore and Bakare. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) December 5, 2019

Dear Sowore, While you were away, lawless DSS said if they release you, car might hit you in front of their office. #WelcomeBackSowore. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) December 5, 2019

Always a good to see Justice served without fear: from Sowore’s release to Orji Kalu’s conviction (in the first instance), today is a good day for all democrats. The happiness all over the TL should be a sign to the APC Govt that our people are not asking for too much, really. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) December 5, 2019