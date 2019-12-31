Nigerians React As M.I Abaga Attacks Akon For Calling Wizkid His Lil Bro

by Valerie Oke
Rapper MI Abaga

Nigerians are currently dragging indigenous rapper, MI on social media following his reaction to Akon‘s address of Wizkid as his ‘Lil Bro.’

The American singer had made the comment via his official Twitter handle with MI relying on him this: ‘ Oga chill with that you Lil bro yan.’

Reacting to this, Nigerians have reacted by querying if the American singer is not bigger than Wizkid in all ramifications.

Also, some reminded him of how he addressed a 35-year-old Vector as his son when he is just 38-year-old.

See reactions below:

