Nigerians React As M.I Abaga Attacks Akon For Calling Wizkid His Lil Bro

Nigerians are currently dragging indigenous rapper, MI on social media following his reaction to Akon‘s address of Wizkid as his ‘Lil Bro.’

The American singer had made the comment via his official Twitter handle with MI relying on him this: ‘ Oga chill with that you Lil bro yan.’

Reacting to this, Nigerians have reacted by querying if the American singer is not bigger than Wizkid in all ramifications.

Read Also: Akon Features Kizz Daniels In New Song, Take Your Place

Also, some reminded him of how he addressed a 35-year-old Vector as his son when he is just 38-year-old.

See reactions below:

When Vector said MI is dumb, we thought it was a joke there he goes again taking paracetamol on another man's headache

Aswear Vector was right pic.twitter.com/h3QQq1L1B8 — Queen oz (@Oizamsii) December 30, 2019

Akon called our star boy “Lil bro” MI is here taking paracetamol on his behalf. Aswear Vector was right 😂😂😂 Alaye jor jor jor — A B D U R R A H M A N (@Iam_abdurrahman) December 30, 2019

Wait oh, isn’t it The same MI Who called Vector his son meanwhile he is 38years old and vector’s 35. Who’s the clown now ?? 🤡 🤡🤡 — KELECHI! † (@_igwilo) December 30, 2019