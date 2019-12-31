Nigerians React As Marlians Jump Fence At Naira Marley’s Show

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Last night, Nigerian rapper Naira Marley held his concert, and as expected, there were lots of drama.

The show titled, Marley’s concert, #MarlianFest, took place at the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos last night and as expected had its share of chaos.

The fans allegedly resorted to scaling the fence, bypassing security and disrupting activities within the hotel which caused officers to arrest a couple of them.

Nigerians have now taken to Twitter to react to this development.

Tags from the story
Naira Marley
0

