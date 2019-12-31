Nigerians React As Shehu Sani Lands In EFCC Net Over Alleged Fraud

Mixed reactions have trailed the arrest of a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani over alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly arrested Sani, who represented Kaduna central during the 8th national assembly, for allegedly collecting money from a businessman, with a promise to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

According to a source, Sani was arrested for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors. ”

The report has sent ripples throughout social media as some Nigerians have taken to various platforms especially Twitter to drop their two cents about the matter.

See some reactions below

Seeing Shehu sani tweets about Dictator General Mohammad Buhari's administration, I fucking knew it that the Dog called EFCC are coming for his head. Sorry is ur case sir, you're part of those who brought tyrant to Govt. Your share is here too. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — yousaseef6435 ❤️❤️ (@yousaseef6435) December 31, 2019

I hear our Extinguished Senator turned blogger Comrade Shehu Sani has been arrested by the EFCC for fraud….I don’t want to laugh,but the news is just too funny 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Even the crusader is a sinner…yahoo comrade — Hakym (@TheBogeyMan__) December 31, 2019

Shehu Sani was picked by EFCC over an allegation of extortion. He was accused of extorting $20,000 (N7.2million) from ASD Motors. It's going to be interesting to watch this hypocritical loud mouth get the jail numbers over this slip. For 4yrs he had it so juicy in NA but greed… — General KUKUTE (@Ade_Nurayn) December 31, 2019