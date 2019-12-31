Nigerians React As Shehu Sani Lands In EFCC Net Over Alleged Fraud

by Verity Awala
Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Mixed reactions have trailed the arrest of a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani over alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly arrested Sani, who represented Kaduna central during the 8th national assembly, for allegedly collecting money from a businessman, with a promise to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

According to a source, Sani was arrested for alleged extortion of $20,000 from the owner of ASD Motors. ”

The report has sent ripples throughout social media as some Nigerians have taken to various platforms especially Twitter to drop their two cents about the matter.

Read Also: Breaking!!! EFCCC Arrests Shehu Sani Over Alleged Extortion

See some reactions below

 

Tags from the story
EFCC, extortion, fraud, Shehu Sani
0

You may also like

Calabar Church Ritual Saga: Ritual items are drama costume; blood is from goat – Pastor

Aliyu Maigodo

Sex-For-Grades: Nigerian Lecturer Challenges His Students To Expose Him

‘They are mentally unstable’: Aregbesola says of PDP leaders protesting against Osun election outcome, after Oyetola, Oshiomhole and himself met Buhari

Adekunle Gold

Highlife Singer, Songwriter, Graphic Designer…Adekunle Gold — Living Legend In Nigeria’s Music Industry

Insurgence: 211 civilians saved by Military troops

Nigeria Customs Service impounds 13 vehicles belonging a Senator

Fake news alert: El-rufai is safe and sound

Revealed: What Yahoo Boys Actually Do With Panties And It’s Not Money Rituals

Police kills two kidnappers in Minna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *