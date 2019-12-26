Nigerians React To Wizkid’s Performance, Treatment In Ilorin

by Olayemi Oladotun

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the performance and treatment of popular singer, Wizkid in Ilorin yesterday, 25th of December, 2019.

Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

Recall that it was reported that the international act was offered a plastic chair to sit on as he awaited his performing time at the event.

It was a difficult task controlling the crowd as many wanted to just ‘touch the helm of his garment’ but ended up hugging him without letting go easily because he said: “ofe ni hug” (hug is free).

See the reactions below:

