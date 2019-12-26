Nigerians React To Wizkid’s Performance, Treatment In Ilorin

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the performance and treatment of popular singer, Wizkid in Ilorin yesterday, 25th of December, 2019.

Recall that it was reported that the international act was offered a plastic chair to sit on as he awaited his performing time at the event.

Also Read: Tiwa Savage Speaks On Her Relationship With Wizkid (Video)

It was a difficult task controlling the crowd as many wanted to just ‘touch the helm of his garment’ but ended up hugging him without letting go easily because he said: “ofe ni hug” (hug is free).

See the reactions below:

Wizkid went to #ilorin to perform and they gave him plastic chair to sitdown. Na PTA meeting?😭pic.twitter.com/4YGZ9fvLjR — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 25, 2019

He's a Celebrity of high calibre but he wasn't proud/pompous refusing to sit on a plastic chair..

I Respect his humility #ilorin pic.twitter.com/QbhNLKtBb8 — ⚓Sholarh⚖ (@Sholarh_) December 25, 2019

Wizkid went to ilorin and they gave him Plastic chair to sit on under canopy 😂. Ilorin people are funny o. They think it’s Twitter Hangout 💔. #ilorin — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) December 25, 2019

At least they paid Wizkid in full..50M is not beans.. With your fake giveaway, you are not supposed to be talking. #Ilorin https://t.co/648fxlUteS — Rihanat 🌶 (@rihanat_sona) December 25, 2019